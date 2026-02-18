ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (USOI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.92 on February 25th

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.9172 per share on Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is a 72.0% increase from ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.53.
ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 2.0%
USOI stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.73. 11,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,421. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.65. ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $65.52.
ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
