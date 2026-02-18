Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.800-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.6 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on GPN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Global Payments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

NYSE:GPN traded up $9.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.04. 1,617,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $107.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.42 per share, for a total transaction of $846,116.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 59,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,450.26. The trade was a 21.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $164,122.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,397.58. This represents a 12.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Global Payments by 473.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Global Payments by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Global Payments by 181.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

