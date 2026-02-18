Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Up 24.4% in January

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 282,093 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the January 15th total of 226,762 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,563 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,563 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHI. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $93,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 0.3%

CHI opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ: CHI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities, including convertible bonds and preferred stocks, as well as high-yield debt instruments and equity securities. By blending income-generating instruments with the capital-appreciation potential of convertibles, CHI aims to provide investors with a balanced risk-return profile.

The fund pursues its investment strategy through fundamental research and active security selection, targeting issuers across various sectors and geographies.

