HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 6,023 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $38,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,157,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 191.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 336,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,466,000 after buying an additional 221,155 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,672,000 after buying an additional 167,722 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,936,000. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,694,000.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $273.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $298.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

