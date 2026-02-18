Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.59 and traded as high as $49.85. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF shares last traded at $49.45, with a volume of 2,204,429 shares changing hands.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.94%.

Institutional Trading of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 76,424 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 54,661 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 2,978.4% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 60,399 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 58,437 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $544,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $1,597,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

