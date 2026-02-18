Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Acushnet $GOLF

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,319 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Acushnet worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Acushnet by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Acushnet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLF stock opened at $99.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.92. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other Acushnet news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $1,693,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 76,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,667.96. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Acushnet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Acushnet from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Acushnet Holdings Corp., traded on the NYSE under the symbol GOLF, is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of golf equipment, footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s portfolio encompasses a range of golf lifestyle products, with a focus on innovation, performance and quality for players of all skill levels.

At the core of Acushnet’s product lineup is the Titleist brand, globally recognized for its Tour-level golf balls and precision-engineered clubs. FootJoy offers golf shoes, gloves and apparel that blend comfort, style and technical performance, while Scotty Cameron putters and Vokey design wedges cater to players seeking exacting standards in feel and accuracy.

