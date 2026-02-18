Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CAI) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Caris Life Sciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Caris Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Caris Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore set a $38.00 price target on Caris Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Get Caris Life Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences Trading Up 0.9%

Insider Buying and Selling

Caris Life Sciences stock opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.67. Caris Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other Caris Life Sciences news, insider Luke Thomas Power sold 62,250 shares of Caris Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,654,605.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 99,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,597.18. The trade was a 38.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caris Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caris Life Sciences by 99,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caris Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Caris Life Sciences by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Caris Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Caris Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

About Caris Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ: CAI) is a molecular science company focused on advancing precision medicine in oncology. The company develops and delivers comprehensive molecular profiling services designed to identify actionable biomarkers across DNA, RNA and protein modalities. Its clinical services are intended to support oncologists in treatment decision-making by matching patients to targeted therapies, immunotherapies and relevant clinical trials based on tumor biology.

Caris provides laboratory-based diagnostic testing and related interpretive reports, combining high-throughput sequencing and other molecular technologies with bioinformatic analysis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caris Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caris Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.