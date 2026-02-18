81,749 Shares in First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF $SCIO Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (OTCMKTS:SCIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000. Atria Investments Inc owned 2.44% of First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC now owns 55,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF by 293.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

SCIO opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.50 million, a PE ratio of -277.35 and a beta of 0.08. First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82.

First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (OTCMKTS:SCIO) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund designed to provide investors with exposure to structured credit markets. The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors L.P., a subsidiary of First Trust Portfolios L.P., and seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted income through investments in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and other structured credit instruments.

The ETF primarily allocates capital to senior secured and investment-grade tranches of CLOs, aiming to benefit from the floating-rate nature of underlying corporate loans and the structural credit enhancements within CLO vehicles.

