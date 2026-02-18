Atria Investments Inc Acquires 13,418 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 652.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 17.8% during the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. QTR Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 2.6% in the third quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Roblox by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average of $104.93. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 304.42%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 272,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $19,783,065.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 811,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,954,362.18. This represents a 25.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 30,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $2,181,970.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,322,656.95. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 789,521 shares of company stock worth $61,989,659 over the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Macquarie Infrastructure increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, December 29th. Freedom Capital raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

