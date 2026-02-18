34,789 Shares in Accenture PLC $ACN Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Accenture by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 57,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Accenture by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 8,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,216,850,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Accenture by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 258,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,771,000 after acquiring an additional 38,325 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $219.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $215.16 and a 52-week high of $392.02.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $1,008,263.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,380.79. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $1,461,130.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,963.65. This represents a 28.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, December 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Accenture from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.38.

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

