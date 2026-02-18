Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 7.1% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 52,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the third quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 281,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Union Pacific by 39.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Union Pacific by 15.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $802,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $262.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $155.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $265.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.22.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.32.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

