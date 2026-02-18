Atria Investments Inc Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 106.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 223.2% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

IWP stock opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.85 and a 1 year high of $145.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Midcap Index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

