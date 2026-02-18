Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LADR. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, February 2nd. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna set a $13.00 target price on Ladder Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

Shares of LADR opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 29.65, a quick ratio of 29.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 111.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 997.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 163,800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) is a publicly traded commercial real estate finance company structured as a real estate investment trust. The firm specializes in originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial mortgage loans, subordinate financings such as mezzanine loans and B-notes, and equity investments. In addition to direct lending activities, Ladder Capital invests in and manages commercial mortgage?backed securities (CMBS) and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations (CRE CLOs), providing financing across a range of property types including office, retail, multifamily, industrial and hospitality assets.

Since its inception in 2008, Ladder Capital has developed a platform that supports both balance-sheet lending and structured securitization.

