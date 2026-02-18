Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

TEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tempus AI from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.64.

NASDAQ:TEM opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.60. Tempus AI has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $104.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.28.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $10,899,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,941,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,206,903.48. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 12,874 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $965,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,250. This trade represents a 10.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 710,438 shares of company stock worth $48,629,758 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tempus AI by 26.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 84,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tempus AI by 1,459.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 94,783 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth $1,695,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Tempus AI by 66.8% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 190,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 76,455 shares during the period. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

