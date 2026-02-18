Atria Investments Inc Has $1.97 Million Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

IYF stock opened at $124.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $133.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.77.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance. The Company invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.