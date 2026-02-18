Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 412,016 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,016 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tenable were worth $23,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter worth $45,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $27.00 price objective on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tenable from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $33.00 price objective on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,216.50. This trade represents a 30.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $2,854,300.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Trading Down 2.0%

TENB stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Tenable had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.The company had revenue of $260.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.420 EPS. Analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable’s product suite is Nessus, one of the industry’s most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

