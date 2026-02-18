GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in HP Inc. $HPQ

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,436 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in HP by 14.9% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in HP by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,349 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. HP Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $35.28.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 330.68% and a net margin of 4.57%.The business had revenue of $14.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on HP in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on HP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Argus raised HP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 41,922 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,089,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,856. This trade represents a 22.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 16,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $415,306.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,196.27. This represents a 99.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,969 shares of company stock worth $2,277,993. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett?Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

