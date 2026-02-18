Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 8,766 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,766 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Prologis were worth $19,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G PLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 8.2% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,064,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,978,870,000 after purchasing an additional 323,551 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 52,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $141.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.42. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.48.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Prologis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Prologis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total value of $79,239.60. Following the sale, the director owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,340.80. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

