Invesco QQQ $QQQ Position Raised by King Wealth Management Group

King Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 9.0% of King Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $72,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Navigoe LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $601.30 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $604.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

