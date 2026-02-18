BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 351,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $25,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 263.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Country Club Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 1,111,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 858.2% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 319,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after acquiring an additional 286,518 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 100,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,495,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average is $75.02. The stock has a market cap of $131.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $83.26.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.