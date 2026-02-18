Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $9.10 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,325 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 5,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.62. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $94.09.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

