Assetmark Inc. Has $4.58 Million Holdings in CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 756,926 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CNX Resources worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 5,262.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 555,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 545,114 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,932,000 after buying an additional 532,770 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 306,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 208,758 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in CNX Resources by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 347,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 189,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Price Performance

CNX Resources stock opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.65 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 9.29%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 347.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Corporation. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on CNX Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler set a $26.00 price objective on CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CNX Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNX

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation is a natural gas and natural gas liquids producer with operations concentrated in the Appalachian Basin. Established as an independent, publicly traded entity in 2018 following its spinoff from Consol Energy, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbon resources in the Marcellus and Utica shales across Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

In addition to its upstream activities, CNX Resources has invested in midstream infrastructure through its subsidiary that gathers, processes and transports natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.