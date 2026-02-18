Aberdeen Group plc Has $28.79 Million Stock Position in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX

Aberdeen Group plc lowered its stake in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,021 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 0.13% of BioNTech worth $28,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 118.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 472.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 40.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in BioNTech by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech stock opened at $106.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.34 and its 200-day moving average is $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.49. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Leerink Partners cut shares of BioNTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.10.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.

BioNTech’s core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.

