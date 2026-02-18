Equifax, Inc. $EFX Stock Position Lessened by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Equifax worth $24,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,966,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,881,966,000 after buying an additional 258,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,968,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,783,000 after acquiring an additional 66,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,142,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $811,650,000 after acquiring an additional 75,627 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,928,000 after acquiring an additional 140,427 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $334,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $7,629,624.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 230,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,536,856.34. This trade represents a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $233,248.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,968,617.03. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,171 shares of company stock worth $9,079,441. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Equifax from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.33.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $192.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Equifax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.02 and a 1 year high of $281.03. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

