Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes $7.10 Million Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 5.1% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In related news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 36,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,912,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $109,440. The trade was a 96.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $53,746,612.92. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 711,256 shares of company stock worth $57,231,923 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Price Performance

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 3.56. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.62.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Affirm had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Affirm from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Affirm from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

