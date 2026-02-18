Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 141.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,059 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 0.08% of Super Micro Computer worth $22,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,049,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.11%.The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Argus set a $64.00 price target on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

