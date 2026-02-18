JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. $ITT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,470,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 828,277 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.20% of ITT worth $799,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in ITT by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 9.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITT. Robert W. Baird set a $222.00 price target on ITT in a research report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. DA Davidson set a $245.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ITT from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

ITT stock opened at $204.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.11. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.64 and a 1-year high of $207.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ITT had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. ITT has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

