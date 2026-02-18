Shell Asset Management Co. Has $292,000 Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,703 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.55.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $31,804.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,563.50. This trade represents a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $750,035.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,251.35. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 6,079 shares of company stock worth $838,698 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of MAA opened at $134.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.75 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.23.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($1.74). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $555.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.90%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

