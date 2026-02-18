State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $8,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Labcorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Labcorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in Labcorp by 21.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Labcorp by 48.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Labcorp alerts:

Trending Headlines about Labcorp

Here are the key news stories impacting Labcorp this week:

Labcorp Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:LH opened at $276.53 on Wednesday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.38 and a 12-month high of $293.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Labcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.550-18.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Labcorp from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Labcorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LH

Insider Transactions at Labcorp

In related news, EVP Jonathan C. Meltzer sold 87 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.42, for a total value of $25,266.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,782 shares in the company, valued at $807,948.44. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $1,499,535.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,343 shares in the company, valued at $24,838,602.34. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Labcorp Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp (NYSE: LH), is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp’s core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Labcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.