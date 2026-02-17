Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Declines By 17.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 203,438 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the January 15th total of 245,852 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,474 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,474 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1%

IBDV traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $22.20. 248,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,388. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

