Short Interest in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Decreases By 14.7%

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 141,830 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 166,215 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,614 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,614 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,833,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTEC traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.05. The stock had a trading volume of 206,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $134.11 and a 12 month high of $240.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.21.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.