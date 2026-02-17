StakeWise Staked ETH Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be bought for $2,104.70 or 0.03142638 BTC on major exchanges. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $424.08 million and $86.58 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,072.67 or 1.00149954 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

StakeWise Staked ETH Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 201,498 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,493 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 201,493.16690978. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,120.85593488 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $116.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

