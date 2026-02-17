Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0027

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 31.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $13.36 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 820,568,997 coins and its circulating supply is 820,566,942 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency. Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 820,560,887.4579255 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00204994 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $5.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.