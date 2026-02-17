Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0027

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 31.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $13.36 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 820,568,997 coins and its circulating supply is 820,566,942 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency. Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 820,560,887.4579255 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00204994 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $5.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.