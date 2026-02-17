The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.340-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.5 million-$72.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.2 million.

The Hackett Group Stock Down 0.7%

The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.83. 392,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,009. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $375.21 million, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $34.02.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.07 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 3.53%.The Hackett Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.360 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HCKT. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hackett Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 566.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in The Hackett Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group is a global strategic advisory firm specializing in business transformation, benchmarking and research. Leveraging a proprietary data repository and the Hackett Methodology®, the company helps organizations optimize performance across enterprise functions. Its advisory services span digital transformation, process optimization and operational excellence, enabling clients to identify best practices, streamline workflows and achieve sustainable cost savings.

Through detailed benchmarking studies and industry research, The Hackett Group delivers actionable insights into finance, procurement, human resources, information technology and supply chain management.

