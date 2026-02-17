Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (CVE:IDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 22500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Imaging Dynamics Stock Up 100.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$930,150.00, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

Imaging Dynamics Company Profile

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical imaging devices in the Americas and internationally. The company researches and develops digital radiography (DR) equipment, including medical charge coupled device (CCD) detectors, medical flat panel detectors, multifunction X-ray machines, and veterinary X-ray machines. It also offers imaging detectors; flat panel detectors under Aquarius 8600 and VetnovaXion names; Magellan, a medical image processing software; and Sirius, a veterinary image processing software.

