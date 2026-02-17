Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust (LON:EGL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 259 and last traded at GBX 258, with a volume of 108902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £241.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 238.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 230.44.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 12th. The company reported GBX 7.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust had a net margin of 192.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%.

About Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc was formed on September 26, 2016 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

