Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 and last traded at GBX 0.02, with a volume of 8445820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02.

Red Rock Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of £2.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Red Rock Resources alerts:

Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties. It holds a 100% economic interest in the Migori Gold project located in Kenya. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.