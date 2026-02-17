Short Interest in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Grows By 19.5%

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,752,790 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 1,466,977 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 914,136 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 914,136 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSLY stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 907,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,142. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $61.35.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $0.3183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 5,124.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF ( NYSEARCA:TSLY Free Report ) by 821.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. TSLY was launched on Oct 22, 2022 and is managed by YieldMax.

