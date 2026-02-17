Short Interest in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Grows By 19.5%

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,752,790 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 1,466,977 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 914,136 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 914,136 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of TSLY stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 907,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,142. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $61.35.
YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $0.3183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 5,124.0%.
About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF
The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. TSLY was launched on Oct 22, 2022 and is managed by YieldMax.
