Short Interest in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Decreases By 14.1%

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 74,874 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 87,155 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,019 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.82. 1,021,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,650. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.40 and a fifty-two week high of $321.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.64.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

