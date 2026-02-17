Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.51 and last traded at C$17.17, with a volume of 4468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.59.

Big Banc Split Trading Down 1.8%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.70. The stock has a market cap of C$23.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of -0.62.

Big Banc Split Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

