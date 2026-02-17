Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.00 and last traded at C$16.95, with a volume of 43579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDI shares. Raymond James Financial cut Black Diamond Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Black Diamond Group news, Director Robert Wagemakers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.10, for a total transaction of C$282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 543,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,664,478. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Group Ltd rents and sells space rental solutions and modular workforce accommodations to business customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. The company also provides specialized field rentals to the oil and gas industries of Canada and the United States. Besides, Black Diamond Group provides turnkey lodging services, as well as a host of related services that include transportation, installation, dismantling, repairs, maintenance, and ancillary field equipment rentals. From its locations, the company serves multiple sectors including oil and gas, mining, power, construction, engineering, military, government, and education.

