Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62 and last traded at GBX 64, with a volume of 107149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50.

Transense Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 119.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Transense Technologies (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported GBX 0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Transense Technologies had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 37.44%. Equities analysts predict that Transense Technologies plc will post 11.0073382 EPS for the current year.

Transense Technologies Company Profile

Transense is a developer of specialist wireless sensor systems used to enable real-time data gathering and monitoring. Products include the patent protected Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensor technology, used to improve equipment power, performance, reliability and efficiency; iTrack, Transense’s Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, recently licensed to Bridgestone Corporation, the world’s largest tyre producer, under a ten-year deal; and a range of intelligent tyre monitoring equipment under the Translogik brand.

