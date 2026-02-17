Jeffrey Et Al Gendell Sells 320 Shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2026

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESCGet Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey Et Al Gendell sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.43, for a total transaction of $166,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 10,587,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,509,876,199.23. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IESC stock traded down $17.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $500.85. The stock had a trading volume of 212,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,302. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.51 and a twelve month high of $537.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $437.13 and its 200 day moving average is $398.40.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.23). IES had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $870.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.00 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of IES in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IES from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $458.00 target price on shares of IES in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $458.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IES by 982.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 323,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,796,000 after buying an additional 293,977 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of IES in the second quarter worth approximately $46,916,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in IES by 324,337.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 120,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,699,000 after acquiring an additional 120,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,578,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,609,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IES Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: IESC) is a specialty contractor providing integrated electrical and mechanical construction services, engineering, and systems integration across North America. The company focuses on delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial, industrial and mission-critical facilities, combining design, build, commission and maintenance capabilities to serve a wide range of markets.

Through its subsidiaries, IES offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including electrical distribution and infrastructure, mechanical contracting, process piping, controls and automation, energy management, and ongoing service and maintenance.

