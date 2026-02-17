Mark Lamps Sells 1,000 Shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $65,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,895.96. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Atkore Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:ATKR traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $66.33. 268,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,365. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.39. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. Atkore had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 1.63%.The business had revenue of $655.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Atkore has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.550 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -94.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in Atkore by 710.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 61.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ATKR. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $71.00 price objective on Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE: ATKR) is a diversified global manufacturer of electrical raceway and mechanical products, serving a broad range of end markets including commercial construction, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. The company’s electrical product portfolio encompasses conduit, tubing, fittings, connectors and cable management systems designed for use in residential, commercial and industrial wiring applications. On the mechanical side, Atkore offers pipe support solutions, seismic bracing, HVAC hangers and other mechanical products that address critical building and process piping needs.

Founded as a family-owned business before its reorganization into a standalone public company in 2016, Atkore has grown through both organic investment and targeted acquisitions.

Featured Stories

