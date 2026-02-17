SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 345,027 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 432,366 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,665,107 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,665,107 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after buying an additional 40,590 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $451,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,209,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,588. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $48.53.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

