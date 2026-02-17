Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Haemonetics (HAE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) in the last few weeks:

2/6/2026 – Haemonetics was given a new $81.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

2/6/2026 – Haemonetics was given a new $94.00 price target on by analysts at Barrington Research.

2/6/2026 – Haemonetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Haemonetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Haemonetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Haemonetics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Haemonetics had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $90.00 to $93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2026 – Haemonetics was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/9/2026 – Haemonetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Haemonetics had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Haemonetics had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company’s offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company’s product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

