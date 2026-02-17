Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,848,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $70.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 31.85%.Celanese has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Celanese’s payout ratio is -0.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Celanese from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Celanese from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Celanese from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Chuck Kyrish bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $205,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,801.42. The trade was a 84.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jain Global LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 401.9% in the 4th quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 528,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after buying an additional 423,240 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,911,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Celanese by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 42,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 25,318 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Celanese by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

