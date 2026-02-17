Head-To-Head Contrast: Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG) & JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV)

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) and JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flagstar Bank, National Association and JSB Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Flagstar Bank National Association alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Bank, National Association $4.81 billion 1.23 -$177.00 million ($0.51) -27.95 JSB Financial N/A N/A $4.20 million $16.17 7.43

Analyst Ratings

JSB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flagstar Bank, National Association. Flagstar Bank, National Association is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JSB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Flagstar Bank, National Association and JSB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Bank, National Association 2 7 5 0 2.21 JSB Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Flagstar Bank, National Association presently has a consensus price target of $14.46, indicating a potential upside of 1.45%. Given Flagstar Bank, National Association’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Flagstar Bank, National Association is more favorable than JSB Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of Flagstar Bank, National Association shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of JSB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Flagstar Bank, National Association shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Flagstar Bank, National Association and JSB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Bank, National Association -3.68% -1.60% -0.13% JSB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Flagstar Bank, National Association pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. JSB Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Flagstar Bank, National Association pays out -7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JSB Financial pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Flagstar Bank, National Association has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JSB Financial has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flagstar Bank, National Association beats JSB Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flagstar Bank, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Flagstar Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; one-to-four family loans; specialty finance loans and leases; warehouse loans; and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, boat and recreational vehicle indirect lending, point of sale consumer loans, and other consumer loans, including overdraft loans. The company offers cash management products; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and online banking, mobile banking, and bank-by-phone services. It primarily serves individuals, small and mid-size businesses, and professional associations. The company was formerly known as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Flagstar Financial, Inc. in October 2024. Flagstar Financial, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Hicksville, New York.

About JSB Financial

(Get Free Report)

JSB Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans. It also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, paperless statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant, and credit and debit card services. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bank National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bank National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.