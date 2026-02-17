WEMIX (WEMIX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $932.89 Thousand

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $143.38 million and approximately $932.89 thousand worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.



WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 552,473,210 coins and its circulating supply is 462,277,841 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 552,473,209.5478008 with 462,277,841.3255647 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.31231415 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $957,171.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

