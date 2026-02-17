Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,586 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.05% of Salesforce worth $118,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 658.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Salesforce
Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:
- Positive Sentiment: MSN reports Salesforce has strengthened its outlook by leaning into AI and closing large deals that underscore enterprise demand for its AI-native CRM stack. This reinforces management’s narrative that AI is a growth driver, not just a risk. Salesforce Inc (CRM) strengthens outlook with AI and big deals
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat argues analysts view the sell-off as overdone and highlight upside (15%–70% range across targets). Institutional accumulation and re-inclusion in AI-focused ETFs are cited as technical/supportive factors that could sustain a rebound. Why Analysts Still See Big Upside in Salesforce After the SaaS Scare
- Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha emphasizes the “SaaS apocalypse” narrative is overblown and highlights Agentforce adoption (reported ~$550M ARR, ~18k customers) as proof Salesforce can monetize AI and deepen multi-cloud deals. That bolsters the thesis that AI augments subscription revenue rather than destroys it. Salesforce Isn’t Going Anywhere. The SaaS Apocalypse Is Overdone
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks profiles Salesforce as a strong growth stock under several style-score frameworks, supporting the buy case for growth/momentum investors. Here’s Why Salesforce.com (CRM) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Partner/market validation: recent press releases from CRMIT and KPIT launching AI/industry solutions on Salesforce’s platform show ecosystem adoption and drive higher ARPU potential for customers embedding Salesforce AI. CRMIT Solutions Launches Case InsAIghts on Salesforce AgentExchange KPIT launches VRM on Salesforce
- Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat’s roundup of “5 software stocks” frames the sector sell-off as a valuation reset: Salesforce’s multiple looks cheaper, but the piece also reminds investors the sector remains volatile as AI adoption and monetization timing are uncertain. 5 Software Stocks That Look Too Cheap to Ignore (CRM)
- Neutral Sentiment: Yahoo and other outlets flag Feb. 25 as an important date (Q4 fiscal 2026 results/guidance) — a potential catalyst that could either validate the bullish narrative (AI-driven acceleration) or re-test the sell-off thesis. Dear Salesforce Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 25
- Neutral Sentiment: MSN and other post-earnings commentary debate buy/hold/sell following Q3 results — consensus is mixed but leans toward buy-on-dip if guidance and Agentforce uptake show clear traction. Salesforce (CRM): Buy, sell, or hold post Q3 earnings?
Insider Activity at Salesforce
In other news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.58 per share, with a total value of $25,015,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,309,155.22. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 139,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,803,314.90. This trade represents a 49.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Salesforce Stock Performance
Shares of CRM opened at $189.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.24 and a 1 year high of $329.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.82.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Salesforce Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.
Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.
