Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,586 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.05% of Salesforce worth $118,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 658.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.58 per share, with a total value of $25,015,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,309,155.22. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 139,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,803,314.90. This trade represents a 49.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $189.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.24 and a 1 year high of $329.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.82.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.